Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 9th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $500.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

