First American Bank Sells 1,497 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First American Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $537.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

