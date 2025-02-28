Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

