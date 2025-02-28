Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01). 45,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 204,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £676,693.63, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80.

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

