Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Declines By 64.1%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swisscom Price Performance

SCMWY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. 9,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,040. Swisscom has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). Swisscom had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.