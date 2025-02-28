OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

OCA Acquisition Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

About OCA Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.