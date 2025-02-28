Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.20 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.73). Approximately 311,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 544,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.40 ($0.75).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNWS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Smiths News Stock Performance

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.75. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is 47.09%.

Smiths News Company Profile



In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

Featured Stories

