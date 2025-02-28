AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $36.69. 14,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

