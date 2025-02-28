ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,453. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

