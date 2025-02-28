COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

COVA Acquisition Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

About COVA Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.