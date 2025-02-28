FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 2,938,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,266. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

