Carl J. Rickertsen Acquires 20,000 Shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN) Stock

Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,150.98. The trade was a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Magnera Stock Performance

Magnera stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 191,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Magnera Corp has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

