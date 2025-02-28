Itron (ITRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI):

2/27/2025 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $135.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $124.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2025 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2025 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.59. 220,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $215,713.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $305,362. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Itron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 29.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 42.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Itron by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itron by 26.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

