Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.0 million-$629.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.0 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.100–0.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,777. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

