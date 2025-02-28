Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hammerson had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 346.30%.
Hammerson Stock Performance
Shares of HMSO traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272.40 ($3.43). 125,122,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,382. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.85. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 246.20 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Hammerson Company Profile
