Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hammerson had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 346.30%.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of HMSO traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272.40 ($3.43). 125,122,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,382. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.85. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 246.20 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.