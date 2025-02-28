Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 2.82%.
Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:MGNS traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,330 ($41.97). The stock had a trading volume of 345,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,554. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,707.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,477.16. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,170 ($27.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,970 ($50.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.
About Morgan Sindall Group
