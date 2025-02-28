Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Shares of LON:MGNS traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,330 ($41.97). The stock had a trading volume of 345,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,554. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,707.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,477.16. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,170 ($27.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,970 ($50.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

