Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Friday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 17,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 440,853 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,068,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 81,678 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

