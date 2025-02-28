Compass Diversified’s (CODI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a report released on Friday,RTT News reports.

CODI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

CODI stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 207,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,357. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

