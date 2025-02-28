Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,816. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

