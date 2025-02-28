Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Diamondhead Casino Stock Up 11.1 %
OTCMKTS:DHCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,463. Diamondhead Casino has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
