Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Up 750.0% in February

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MCRUF remained flat at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.15.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.