Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Up 750.0% in February

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

OTCMKTS MCRUF remained flat at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

