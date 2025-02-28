Head-To-Head Review: BV Financial (BVFL) & Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BV Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BV Financial $37.70 million $11.72 million 14.51 BV Financial Competitors $934.94 million $298.86 million -0.17

BV Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BV Financial. BV Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of BV Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of BV Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BV Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BV Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.29, meaning that their average share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BV Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40% BV Financial Competitors 8.50% 4.79% 0.54%

Summary

BV Financial beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

