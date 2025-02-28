Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
Geberit stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245. Geberit has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72.
About Geberit
