Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $253.24 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

