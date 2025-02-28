Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,416 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $79,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,688 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after buying an additional 683,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,751,000 after buying an additional 353,468 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,007,000 after buying an additional 175,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,684,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,281,000 after buying an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

