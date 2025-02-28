iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lifted by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,521 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

