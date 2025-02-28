Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $587.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $601.00 and a 200 day moving average of $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $584.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

