Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 1.2 %

TBPH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 62,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 309,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,085. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

