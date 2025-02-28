Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Brink’s updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.400 EPS.
Brink’s Stock Up 1.0 %
Brink’s stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 84,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,816. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.39.
Brink’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCO
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brink’s
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.