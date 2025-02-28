Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Brink’s updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.400 EPS.

Brink’s stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 84,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,816. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

