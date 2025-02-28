Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Embraer updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $47.25. 1,023,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,145. Embraer has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

