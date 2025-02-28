eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

