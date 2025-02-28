Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 2,086 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 0.6% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

