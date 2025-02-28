Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

NYSE:JXN traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 190,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,036.44. The trade was a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after buying an additional 487,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after buying an additional 153,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,767,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,082,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

