Lake Street Capital Issues Positive Forecast for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Price

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,160. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,789,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

