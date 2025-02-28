Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US (APUS) to Raise $20 Million in IPO

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US (APUS) plans to raise $20 million in an IPO on Tuesday, March 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US has a market-cap of $57.1 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing an anti-inflammatory treatment derived from bee venom. (Incorporated in Delaware) We are developing Apitox, an intradermal treatment derived from bee venom, to treat inflammation and pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.Â Apimeds, a subsidiary of Inscobee, markets and sells Apitox in South Korea.Â We are pursuing a second Phase 3 trial of Apitox. Our previous Phase 3 trial, completed in 2018, did not meet the FDA’s standards for approval because the study population was too small and the methods for handling missing data were inadequate. More from the prospectus: Apitox is a purified, pharmaceutical grade bee venom of theÂ Apis mellifera,Â or western honeybee, which is classified by the FDA as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (â€?APIâ€?). Bee venom has been used in Asia and Europe as a therapeutic to treat pain for hundreds ofÂ years. Bee venom contains the peptides apamin and adolapin. Although these peptides act as toxins, they possessÂ anti-inflammatoryÂ and pain-relievingÂ properties. While not FDA approved in a controlled, prescription based biologic environment for defined indications, the use of bee venom has been FDA approved as an â€?under the skin injectionâ€? to reduce the allergic reactions to bee stings. Apimeds Korea has developed a proprietary method and process for turning extracted bee venom into a lyophilized powder for reconstitution prior to intradermal dose injections, which it sells in South Korea as Apitoxin. We intend to use a similar process with respect to Apitox, pursuant to the Business Agreement, which gives us a license to utilize all prior clinical development data associated with Apitoxin. The advancement of extracted bee venom for treatment of inflammatory conditions, including but not limited to advanced knee OA and MS is speculative but based on direction provided by prior clinical data. Apimeds Korea successfully completed PhaseÂ I, PhaseÂ II, and Phase III trials in South Korea in OA in 2003, at which point Apitoxin was approved by the MFDA to treat pain and mobility in patients with OA. Note: Net loss and no revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US increased its IPO’s size and price range, according to an S-1/A filing dated Jan. 29, 2025: The IPO now consists of 4.5 million shares – up from 3.3 million shares initially – and the price range is now $4.00 to $5.00 – up from the original price range of $3.00 to $4.00Â – to raise $20.25 million, if priced at the $4.50 mid-point of the new range.) (Background Note: Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US filed an S-1/A dated Dec. 9, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its micro-cap IPO: 3.33 million shares at a price range of $3.00 to $4.00 to raise $11.66 million. More Background: Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US filed its S-1 for its IPO on Sept. 25, 2024, with estimated IPO proceeds of up to $12.0 million.) “.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US was founded in 2020 and has 2 employees. The company is located at 2 East Broad Street 2nd Floor Hopewell, NJ 08425 925-872-6429 and can be reached via phone at (925) 872-6429 or on the web at http://www.apimedspharmaus.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.