Piper Sandler Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $296.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $307.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

NYSE:LOW opened at $245.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.50 and a 200 day moving average of $258.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

