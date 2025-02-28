California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.
California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE CWT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 92,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,894. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65.
California Water Service Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on California Water Service Group
About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than California Water Service Group
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.