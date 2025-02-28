Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.02 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. Thryv updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of Thryv stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,594. The stock has a market cap of $712.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Get Thryv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.