Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. Ameresco updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.
Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $655.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $39.68.
In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
