CRH (NYSE:CRH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.340-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on CRH
CRH Stock Performance
CRH Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.