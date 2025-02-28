CRH (NYSE:CRH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.340-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

CRH stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.57. 1,995,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

