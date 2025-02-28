Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 109,730 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 167.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,730 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

IVW stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

