S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.66. 22,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 34,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

