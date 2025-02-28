Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Shares Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Novus Capital Stock Up 9.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75.

Novus Capital Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

