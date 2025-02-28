Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 4,508 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

