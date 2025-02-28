Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.50 and last traded at $160.50. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.40.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.82 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

