Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.50 and last traded at $160.50. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.40.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.82 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57.
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.