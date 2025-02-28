Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 880.0% in February

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sino Land Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNLAY traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 1,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

