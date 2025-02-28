Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Rises By 813.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 813.1% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. 58,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.93. Inpex has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

