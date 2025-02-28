Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 850.0% in February

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

MRRTY remained flat at $2.53 during trading on Friday. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

