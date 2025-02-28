Insider Buying: Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Senior Officer Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wowryk purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.44 per share, with a total value of C$15,132.99.

Shares of EIF stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$50.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.55. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of C$43.08 and a one year high of C$59.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIF shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.63.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

