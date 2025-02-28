ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL) Insider Sells A$192,000.00 in Stock

ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL – Get Free Report) insider Lars Lindstrom sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total value of A$192,000.00 ($120,000.00).

ReadCloud Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

ReadCloud Company Profile

ReadCloud Limited provides eLearning software and industry-based training solutions to schools and educational institutions in Australia. The company offers eBook platform that delivers digital content to students and teachers with ability to make commentary in and import third party content into eBooks.

