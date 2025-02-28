ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL) Insider Sells A$192,000.00 in Stock

ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL – Get Free Report) insider Lars Lindstrom sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total value of A$192,000.00 ($120,000.00).
ReadCloud Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
ReadCloud Company Profile
